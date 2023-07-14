Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins square off against the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Orioles) he went 0-for-4.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 54 hits and an OBP of .300 this season.
- Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 52.1% of his games this year (38 of 73), with multiple hits 15 times (20.5%).
- In 19.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has an RBI in 20 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (45.2%), including nine multi-run games (12.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|32
|.213
|AVG
|.202
|.273
|OBP
|.333
|.487
|SLG
|.367
|17
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|9
|50/11
|K/BB
|39/21
|3
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.04).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.