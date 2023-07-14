No. 150-ranked Flavio Cobolli will match up with Richard Gasquet (No. 51), one of four matches in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 quarterfinals in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy today. All the tennis action will be streaming live.

ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: July 14

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Today - July 14

Match Round Match Time Alejandro Tabilo vs. Kimmer Coppejans Quarterfinal 11:00 AM ET Benoit Paire vs. Luciano Darderi Quarterfinal 12:30 PM ET Daniel Rincon vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Quarterfinal 1:00 PM ET Richard Gasquet vs. Flavio Cobolli Quarterfinal 3:30 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Gasquet vs. Cobolli

In 19 tournaments so far this year, Gasquet has gone 13-18 and has won one title.

Cobolli, who owns an 11-5 record in six tournaments this year, has yet to claim a tournament win.

Through 31 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Gasquet has played 24.1 games per match and won 48.3% of them.

On clay, Gasquet has played nine matches so far this year, totaling 24.4 games per match while winning 48.6% of games.

Gasquet has won 22.2% of his return games this year, and 75.3% of his service games.

In his 16 matches played this year across all court types, Cobolli is averaging 20.8 games per match while winning 53.8% of those games.

Cobolli averages 21.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 14 matches on clay courts this year.

Cobolli has compiled a service game winning percentage of 69% on all surfaces (69-for-100 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 25% (26-for-104 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Luciano Darderi Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 Round of 16

