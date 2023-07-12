On Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Target Center, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-10) play Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (10-9), tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSW.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter and BSSW

Twitter and BSSW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings have compiled a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lynx are 10-8-0 ATS this year.

Dallas is 5-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Minnesota has an ATS record of 7-5 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

A total of six out of the Wings' 18 games this season have hit the over.

A total of nine Lynx games this season have hit the over.

