Today's schedule at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 includes four matches in the round of 16, including Richard Gasquet (ranked No. 51) taking on Luca Nardi (No. 154). How to watch, you ask? Check out ESPN for the live stream.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: July 12

July 12 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Today - July 12

Match Round Match Time Flavio Cobolli vs. Hernan Casanova Round of 16 11:00 AM ET Michael Geerts vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Round of 16 11:00 AM ET Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Daniel Rincon Round of 16 12:20 PM ET Richard Gasquet vs. Luca Nardi Round of 16 3:30 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Gasquet vs. Nardi

Gasquet has won one tournament this year, with an overall record of 13-18.

Nardi has gone 7-9 in 10 tournaments this year, but has come up short in clinching any tournament titles.

Gasquet has played 24.1 games per match in his 31 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).

Gasquet has played nine matches on clay this year, and 24.4 games per match.

Gasquet has won 75.3% of his service games this year, and 22.2% of his return games.

This year, Nardi has competed in 16 total matches (across all court types), with a 47.3% game winning percentage. He averages 23.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

On clay surfaces, Nardi has played 10 matches (averaging 24.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set).

Nardi has put together a service game winning percentage of 64.3% on all surfaces (63-for-98 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 16.5% (16-for-97 in return games).

Bet on Gasquet or Nardi to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Dimitar Kuzmanov Dmitry Popko 6-2, 6-3 Round of 32 Daniel Rincon Leandro Riedi 6-4, 4-3 Round of 32 Francesco Forti Andrea Pellegrino 7-6, 6-2 Round of 32 Flavio Cobolli Gianmarco Ferrari 6-3, 6-1 Round of 32 Michael Geerts Matteo Gigante 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 32 Carlos Sanchez Jover Alexander Weis 6-4, 4-1 Round of 32 Richard Gasquet Marcello Serafini 7-5, 6-2 Round of 32 Kimmer Coppejans Federico Arnaboldi 6-0, 6-2 Round of 32 Luciano Darderi Facundo Juarez 6-1, 6-3 Round of 32 Albert Ramos-Vinolas Julian Ocleppo 7-5, 6-4 Round of 32 Alejandro Tabilo Genaro Alberto Olivieri 7-5, 6-3 Round of 32

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.