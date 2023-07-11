Andrey Rublev vs. Novak Djokovic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The quarterfinals at Wimbledon will feature Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic going toe to toe for a ticket to the semifinals on Tuesday, July 11.
You can see Rublev try to knock out Djokovic on ESPN.
Andrey Rublev vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Tuesday, July 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Rublev vs. Djokovic Matchup Info
- Rublev is looking to stay on track after a 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4 victory over No. 26-ranked Alexander Bublik in Sunday's Round of 16.
- Rublev was eliminated in the final of his last tournament (Terra Wortmann Open) 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 by No. 48-ranked Bublik on June 25.
- Djokovic will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 victory over No. 18-ranked Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
- Djokovic was the last one standing in his most recent tournament, French Open, as he made it to the title match and defeated No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 on June 11.
- When these two players have matched up, Djokovic has racked up three wins, while Rublev has one. In their last match on January 25, 2023, Djokovic got it done with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win.
- Djokovic has gotten the better of Rublev in 10 total sets, winning eight sets (80.0%) against Rublev's two.
- Djokovic has taken 51 games versus Rublev, good for a 59.3% win rate, while Rublev has claimed 35 games.
Rublev vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities
|Andrey Rublev
|Novak Djokovic
|+700
|Odds to Win Match
|-1200
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-200
|12.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|92.3%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|66.7%
|36.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.2
