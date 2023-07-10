The Minnesota Vikings have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 16th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Vikings games hit the over 11 out of 17 times last season.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota played better offensively, ranking seventh in the NFL by putting up 361.5 yards per game.

The Vikings went 8-1 at home last season and 5-3 away from home.

When favored, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and picked up 97 yards.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).

K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks amassed 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 130 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +15000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +2800 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6600 7 October 23 49ers - +900 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +6600 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6600 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +2000 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2000

Odds are current as of July 10 at 5:27 AM ET. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.