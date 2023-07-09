The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .246 with nine doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Castro has picked up a hit in 35 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in 6.3% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has driven in a run in 15 games this season (23.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (39.1%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .234 AVG .257 .330 OBP .318 .394 SLG .347 9 XBH 5 3 HR 2 11 RBI 7 27/10 K/BB 27/6 9 SB 8

Orioles Pitching Rankings