Lynx vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Target Center, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-9) face A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (16-2), beginning at 7:00 PM ET on BSN and FOX Networks.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Aces matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lynx vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN and FOX Networks
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-13.5)
|171.5
|-1400
|+850
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-13.5)
|171.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-13.5)
|170.5
|-1000
|+550
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-14.5)
|170.5
|-1300
|+675
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lynx vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Lynx have compiled a 10-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- When playing as at least 13.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-5.
- Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Aces games have hit the over nine out of 17 times this season.
- Lynx games have hit the over eight out of 18 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.