The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .274 with eight doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.

Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 34 of 55 games this year (61.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.0%).

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (5.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Kirilloff has an RBI in 15 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In 13 games this year (23.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .241 AVG .309 .333 OBP .417 .379 SLG .407 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 11 RBI 7 26/11 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

