The Baltimore Orioles (52-35) will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they visit the Minnesota Twins (45-44) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (4-2) versus the Orioles and Tyler Wells (6-4).

Twins vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-2, 2.40 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (6-4, 3.19 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (4-2) will take the mound for the Twins, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed two hits in six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.40, a 2.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.249 in 17 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Sonny Gray vs. Orioles

The Orioles have scored 421 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They are batting .252 for the campaign with 101 home runs, 16th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Orioles to go 2-for-20 with a double in six innings this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.19, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .188 against him.

Wells is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Wells is looking for his 18th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 17 appearances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.19), first in WHIP (.902), and 29th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

