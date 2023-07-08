Twins vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 8
The Baltimore Orioles (52-35) will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they visit the Minnesota Twins (45-44) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (4-2) versus the Orioles and Tyler Wells (6-4).
Twins vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-2, 2.40 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (6-4, 3.19 ERA)
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray
- Gray (4-2) will take the mound for the Twins, his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed two hits in six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.40, a 2.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.249 in 17 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
Sonny Gray vs. Orioles
- The Orioles have scored 421 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They are batting .252 for the campaign with 101 home runs, 16th in the league.
- The right-hander has allowed the Orioles to go 2-for-20 with a double in six innings this season.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.19, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .188 against him.
- Wells is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this game.
- Wells is looking for his 18th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 17 appearances this season.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.19), first in WHIP (.902), and 29th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
