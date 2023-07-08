Byron Buxton and Adley Rutschman are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles square off at Target Field on Saturday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Gray Stats

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-2) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old's 2.40 ERA ranks first, 1.249 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jul. 2 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Braves Jun. 26 6.2 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 5.0 6 3 3 5 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 4.0 3 2 2 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 5.0 5 1 1 5 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 34 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .211/.304/.446 on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 4 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Royals Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 2 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has put up 68 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs.

He's slashing .226/.299/.405 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 3 4-for-5 1 0 1 5 at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 54 walks and 37 RBI (87 total hits).

He's slashed .274/.377/.418 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jul. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 at Yankees Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Yankees Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 85 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .266/.334/.480 so far this season.

Santander has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with four doubles and four walks.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

