Saturday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (45-44) squaring off against the Baltimore Orioles (52-35) at 2:10 PM ET (on July 8). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (4-2) for the Twins and Tyler Wells (6-4) for the Orioles.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 30-19 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 55.6% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored 376 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.51 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule