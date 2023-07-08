Peter Kuest is in 10th place, with a score of -8, following the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Peter Kuest Insights

Kuest has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three of those rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Kuest has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Kuest has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Kuest finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Kuest has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 21 -12 239 0 4 1 2 $554,368

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Kuest finished 10th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

TPC Deere Run measures 7,289 yards for this tournament, 275 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,014).

Kuest will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,357 yards during the past year.

Kuest's Last Time Out

Kuest was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 99th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kuest was better than 74% of the field (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Kuest recorded a birdie or better on seven of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kuest recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Kuest's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average (5.9).

At that most recent tournament, Kuest's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Kuest finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kuest finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Kuest Odds to Win: +6000

All statistics in this article reflect Kuest's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

