On Saturday, Byron Buxton (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 53 hits and an OBP of .304 this season.

In 52.1% of his 71 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 71), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.2% of his games this year, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.7%.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .218 AVG .202 .280 OBP .333 .507 SLG .367 17 XBH 11 12 HR 3 25 RBI 9 46/11 K/BB 39/21 3 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings