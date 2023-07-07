On Friday, Willi Castro (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has nine doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .246.

Castro has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.4% of them.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 14 games this year (22.6%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (40.3%), including four games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .233 AVG .257 .327 OBP .318 .400 SLG .347 9 XBH 5 3 HR 2 10 RBI 7 27/9 K/BB 27/6 8 SB 8

Orioles Pitching Rankings