The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .209.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (12.3%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Taylor has an RBI in 17 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 21 of 73 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .220 AVG .196 .246 OBP .265 .415 SLG .373 11 XBH 10 6 HR 4 17 RBI 10 44/3 K/BB 37/8 5 SB 2

