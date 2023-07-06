Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Cardinals on July 6, 2023
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available when the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 121 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .384/.437/.476 slash line on the season.
- Arraez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .268 with three doubles, three walks and four RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 18 doubles, 22 home runs, 42 walks and 49 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .252/.348/.526 so far this season.
- Soler brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with five doubles, two walks and two RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 4
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 93 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .284/.370/.482 slash line on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 23 walks and 57 RBI (89 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .280/.326/.497 on the season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
