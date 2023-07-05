Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Willi Castro (.387 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has nine doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .249.
- In 55.7% of his games this season (34 of 61), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 6.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this season (23.0%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (41.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.239
|AVG
|.257
|.320
|OBP
|.318
|.409
|SLG
|.347
|9
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/8
|K/BB
|27/6
|7
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.24).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (100 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh (0-1) makes the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
