Player props are listed for Byron Buxton and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Lopez Stats

The Twins' Pablo Lopez (4-5) will make his 18th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Lopez has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.147 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jun. 30 6.0 3 1 1 6 3 at Tigers Jun. 24 6.0 7 3 3 10 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 5.2 6 5 4 9 3 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 6.0 4 3 3 9 1 at Rays Jun. 7 7.0 5 1 1 6 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .216/.306/.457 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 4 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Royals Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 2 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 67 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI.

He's slashed .227/.298/.410 so far this year.

Correa has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jul. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 3 4-for-5 1 0 1 5 at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 3

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.296/.430 so far this year.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Twins Jul. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has collected 75 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He's slashed .250/.290/.447 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

