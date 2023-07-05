Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .222 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 28 of 57 games this season (49.1%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 35.1% of his games this year (20 of 57), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|32
|.275
|AVG
|.183
|.333
|OBP
|.258
|.500
|SLG
|.394
|8
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|14
|21/7
|K/BB
|26/9
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.24).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (100 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Marsh (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.