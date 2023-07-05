A pair of the WNBA's best players will be on show when Napheesa Collier (22.0 points per game, third in league) and the Minnesota Lynx (7-9) welcome in Kelsey Mitchell (17.6, 14th) and the Indiana Fever (5-11) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Fever

Minnesota averages 5.5 fewer points per game (79.6) than Indiana gives up (85.1).

Minnesota makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

The Lynx have a 6-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.0% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 30.3% from three-point range, 6.9% lower than the 37.2% Indiana allows to opponents.

The Lynx have a 2-2 record when the team connects on more than 37.2% of their three-point attempts.

Minnesota and Indiana rebound at around the same rate, with Minnesota averaging 0.9 fewer rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx's offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 80.3 points per contest compared to the 79.6 they've averaged this season.

Minnesota's defense has been tougher as of late, as the team has given up 81.6 points per game during its past 10 compared to the 83.9 points per game its opponents average this season.

While the Lynx are hitting the same number of threes per game over their past 10 contests when compared to their season-long average (6.4), they are doing so while shooting a lower percentage (29.1% from beyond the arc over the last 10, 30.3% on the season).

