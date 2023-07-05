On Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Target Center, the Indiana Fever (5-11) will be looking to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Minnesota Lynx (7-9). It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Lynx are 8-7-0 ATS this season.

The Fever have compiled a 10-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Minnesota has been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Indiana has an ATS record of 9-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.

In the Lynx's 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 15 times this season.

