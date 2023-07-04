The Minnesota Twins (43-43) host the Kansas City Royals (25-60) at 2:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (1-5) for the Twins and Zack Greinke (1-8) for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (1-5, 6.23 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-8, 4.74 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins will hand the ball to Maeda (1-5) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 6.23 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across six games.

Maeda has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

Maeda has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In six appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

The Royals will send Greinke (1-8) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.74, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .285 against him.

Greinke enters the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Greinke has 14 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his 17 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

This season, the 39-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.74), 44th in WHIP (1.282), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.

Zack Greinke vs. Twins

He will match up with a Twins offense that ranks 21st in the league with 672 total hits (on a .232 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .399 (19th in the league) with 109 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).

Greinke has thrown nine innings, giving up nine earned runs on 14 hits while striking out seven against the Twins this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.