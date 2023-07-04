How to Watch the Twins vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
Byron Buxton and Salvador Perez will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.
Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth-best in baseball with 109 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .399 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.
- The Twins rank 25th in the majors with a .232 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 22nd in runs scored with 361 (4.2 per game).
- The Twins are 24th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in the majors.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has a 3.59 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.169).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kenta Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- So far this season, Maeda does not have a quality start.
- Maeda will look to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.3 frames per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his six appearances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Braves
|L 3-0
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Kolby Allard
|6/30/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-1
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Dean Kremer
|7/1/2023
|Orioles
|W 1-0
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Kyle Bradish
|7/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Cole Irvin
|7/3/2023
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Austin Cox
|7/4/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Zack Greinke
|7/5/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Alec Marsh
|7/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Cole Irvin
|7/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Wells
|7/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Kyle Gibson
|7/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
