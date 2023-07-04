Twins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (43-43) and the Kansas City Royals (25-60) at Target Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM on July 4.
The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (1-5) for the Twins and Zack Greinke (1-8) for the Royals.
Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 32 out of the 52 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has a record of 5-6, a 45.5% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 65.5% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 361 (4.2 per game).
- The Twins' 3.59 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|@ Braves
|L 3-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Kolby Allard
|June 30
|@ Orioles
|W 8-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Dean Kremer
|July 1
|@ Orioles
|W 1-0
|Bailey Ober vs Kyle Bradish
|July 2
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Sonny Gray vs Cole Irvin
|July 3
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Joe Ryan vs Austin Cox
|July 4
|Royals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Zack Greinke
|July 5
|Royals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Alec Marsh
|July 7
|Orioles
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Cole Irvin
|July 8
|Orioles
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tyler Wells
|July 9
|Orioles
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Kyle Gibson
|July 14
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
