Max Kepler -- hitting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is batting .215 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Kepler has had a hit in 27 of 56 games this season (48.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (21.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 56), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kepler has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 32
.260 AVG .183
.314 OBP .258
.455 SLG .394
7 XBH 9
4 HR 7
12 RBI 14
20/6 K/BB 26/9
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (97 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Royals will send Greinke (1-8) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 87 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.74), 44th in WHIP (1.282), and 60th in K/9 (6.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.