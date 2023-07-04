Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Max Kepler -- hitting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .215 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Kepler has had a hit in 27 of 56 games this season (48.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 56), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.183
|.314
|OBP
|.258
|.455
|SLG
|.394
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|14
|20/6
|K/BB
|26/9
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals will send Greinke (1-8) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 87 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.74), 44th in WHIP (1.282), and 60th in K/9 (6.3).
