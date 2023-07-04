Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Miranda -- with a slugging percentage of .156 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Royals Player Props
|Twins vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda is batting .213 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Miranda has had a hit in 20 of 37 games this year (54.1%), including multiple hits eight times (21.6%).
- In 37 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 10 games this season (27.0%), Miranda has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 37 games (24.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.266
|AVG
|.167
|.319
|OBP
|.221
|.438
|SLG
|.194
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|10/4
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greinke (1-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.74), 44th in WHIP (1.282), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.