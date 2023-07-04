Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .731 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .186 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Gallo has recorded a hit in 28 of 64 games this year (43.8%), including six multi-hit games (9.4%).
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (21.9%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (16 of 64), with more than one RBI six times (9.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season (24 of 64), with two or more runs three times (4.7%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.196
|AVG
|.177
|.321
|OBP
|.295
|.446
|SLG
|.510
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|12
|RBI
|16
|42/16
|K/BB
|46/15
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 97 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Greinke (1-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.74), 44th in WHIP (1.282), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
