Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Byron Buxton -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with two RBI) against the Royals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Royals Player Props
|Twins vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 50 hits and an OBP of .300, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season.
- In 52.9% of his 68 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has had an RBI in 19 games this season (27.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (44.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.212
|AVG
|.202
|.269
|OBP
|.333
|.500
|SLG
|.367
|16
|XBH
|11
|11
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|9
|44/9
|K/BB
|39/21
|2
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greinke (1-8) takes the mound for the Royals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.74 ERA in 87 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 57th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.