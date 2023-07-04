The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.345 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Royals.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff has eight doubles, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .277.
  • Kirilloff has had a hit in 32 of 52 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (21.2%).
  • He has homered in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 52), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kirilloff has driven in a run in 13 games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 12 games this season (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 26
.244 AVG .309
.337 OBP .417
.397 SLG .407
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
8 RBI 7
24/11 K/BB 23/10
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Greinke (1-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.74), 44th in WHIP (1.282), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.