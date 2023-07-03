Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Austin Cox and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Austin Cox
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .250 with nine doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Castro has recorded a hit in 33 of 59 games this season (55.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (20.3%).
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven in a run in 13 games this season (22.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (40.7%), including four multi-run games (6.8%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.241
|AVG
|.257
|.304
|OBP
|.318
|.422
|SLG
|.347
|9
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|27/5
|K/BB
|27/6
|5
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cox (0-1) makes the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
