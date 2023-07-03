The Minnesota Twins (42-43) and Kansas City Royals (25-59) battle in AL Central action, on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (8-5) for the Twins and Austin Cox (0-1) for the Royals.

Twins vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (8-5, 3.44 ERA) vs Cox - KC (0-1, 2.25 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (8-5) will take the mound for the Twins, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed three innings while giving up six earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.44 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .218 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 16 starts this season, Ryan has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of six innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Joe Ryan vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .234 this season, 23rd in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .373 (26th in the league) with 73 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 3-for-21 with a double, a home run and an RBI in six innings this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Cox

Cox (0-1) pitches first for the Royals to make his second start of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

He has a 2.25 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .113 against him over his seven appearances this season.

