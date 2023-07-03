Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Austin Cox on the hill, on July 3 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Orioles.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Austin Cox
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .208.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this season (36 of 71), with multiple hits seven times (9.9%).
- He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (22.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (8.5%).
- In 28.2% of his games this year (20 of 71), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.218
|AVG
|.196
|.246
|OBP
|.265
|.427
|SLG
|.373
|11
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|41/3
|K/BB
|37/8
|5
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Cox (0-1) takes the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
