On Monday, Kyle Farmer (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Cox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Target Field

Austin Cox TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .248.

Farmer has recorded a hit in 29 of 53 games this year (54.7%), including nine multi-hit games (17.0%).

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has had at least one RBI in 20.8% of his games this season (11 of 53), with more than one RBI three times (5.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (39.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 24 .258 AVG .236 .337 OBP .263 .398 SLG .306 7 XBH 3 3 HR 1 9 RBI 7 27/7 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings