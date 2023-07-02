Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on July 2 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .249.
- Castro has had a hit in 32 of 58 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (20.7%).
- He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this season (20.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.241
|AVG
|.255
|.304
|OBP
|.311
|.422
|SLG
|.337
|9
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|27/5
|K/BB
|26/5
|5
|SB
|8
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (99 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (1-3 with a 7.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the left-hander tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.18 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .309 to opposing hitters.
