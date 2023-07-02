Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on July 2 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .249.

Castro has had a hit in 32 of 58 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (20.7%).

He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this season (20.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .241 AVG .255 .304 OBP .311 .422 SLG .337 9 XBH 4 3 HR 2 9 RBI 6 27/5 K/BB 26/5 5 SB 8

Orioles Pitching Rankings