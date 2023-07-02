Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins take on Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 108 total home runs.

Minnesota is 18th in baseball, slugging .399.

The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Minnesota is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (352 total).

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.167).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-2) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Gray has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Braves L 4-1 Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Kolby Allard 6/30/2023 Orioles W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles - Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan - 7/4/2023 Royals - Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells

