Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .326 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in 18 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, Lewis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.392
|.283
|OBP
|.415
|.409
|SLG
|.529
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|10
|13/2
|K/BB
|15/1
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Irvin (1-3 with a 7.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.18 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .309 to opposing batters.
