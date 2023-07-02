Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Max Kepler -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on July 2 at 12:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .210 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 48.1% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.4% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 54), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has had an RBI in 17 games this season (31.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|31
|.247
|AVG
|.185
|.305
|OBP
|.261
|.452
|SLG
|.398
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|14
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/9
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 99 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw three innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 7.18 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .309 to his opponents.
