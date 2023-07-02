Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Sunday, Carlos Correa (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.406) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.
- Correa has recorded a hit in 47 of 72 games this season (65.3%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.1%).
- He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Correa has an RBI in 22 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 31.9% of his games this season (23 of 72), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|.220
|AVG
|.215
|.289
|OBP
|.294
|.407
|SLG
|.405
|13
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|19
|32/12
|K/BB
|43/17
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (99 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.18 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .309 to opposing batters.
