Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Sunday, Byron Buxton (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 49 hits and an OBP of .302, both of which are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Buxton has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 13 games this season, he has homered (19.7%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Buxton has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (27.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (13.6%).
- In 29 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.217
|AVG
|.198
|.279
|OBP
|.328
|.512
|SLG
|.368
|16
|XBH
|11
|11
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|9
|43/9
|K/BB
|39/20
|2
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (99 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (1-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 7.18 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty threw three innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 7.18 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .309 to opposing hitters.
