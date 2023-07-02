On Sunday, Byron Buxton (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 49 hits and an OBP of .302, both of which are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.

Buxton has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 13 games this season, he has homered (19.7%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

Buxton has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (27.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (13.6%).

In 29 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .217 AVG .198 .279 OBP .328 .512 SLG .368 16 XBH 11 11 HR 3 22 RBI 9 43/9 K/BB 39/20 2 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings