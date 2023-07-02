Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on July 2 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff is batting .271 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
  • Kirilloff enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389.
  • Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this year (31 of 50), with at least two hits 10 times (20.0%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (6.0%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Kirilloff has driven in a run in 12 games this year (24.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 of 50 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 25
.224 AVG .316
.322 OBP .413
.382 SLG .418
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
7 RBI 7
24/11 K/BB 22/9
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Irvin (1-3 with a 7.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.18, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .309 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.