The Baltimore Orioles (48-32) bring a three-game losing run into a home contest versus the Minnesota Twins (41-42), at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Orioles will look to Kyle Bradish (4-3) against the Twins and Bailey Ober (4-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (4-3, 3.75 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (4-4, 2.97 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Over 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.97 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing batters.

Ober is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Ober will try to build upon a 13-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

In two of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish (4-3) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 3.75 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .244.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Bradish will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.