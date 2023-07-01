The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Theo Jackson and the Minnesota Vikings opening the year with a tilt versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Theo Jackson Injury Status

Jackson is currently not on the injury report.

Theo Jackson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Theo Jackson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 18 @Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

