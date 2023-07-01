NFL Playoff Odds: Each Team’s Odds to Win Division, Make 2024 Playoffs
Among all the contenders in the NFL this year, the current favorites to get into the playoffs in 2024 are the Chiefs, with moneyline odds of -450 to make it into the postseason.
Are you ready for the 2023 NFL season? No matter if you're a diehard fan of one team or a bettor who likes finding the best picks across the league, there are lots of futures bets you can make on the upcoming season.
Odds to Make Playoffs
|Odds to Make Playoffs
|Chiefs
|-450
|Eagles
|-425
|49ers
|-425
|Bengals
|-285
|Bills
|-240
|Cowboys
|-215
|Jaguars
|-195
|Saints
|-180
|Ravens
|-165
|Lions
|-165
|Jets
|-130
|Chargers
|-120
|Seahawks
|-120
|Dolphins
|-110
|Vikings
|+100
|Falcons
|+105
|Browns
|+120
|Steelers
|+135
|Bears
|+160
|Giants
|+160
|Packers
|+180
|Broncos
|+180
|Titans
|+210
|Panthers
|+210
|Patriots
|+250
|Commanders
|+300
|Rams
|+300
|Raiders
|+360
|Colts
|+360
|Buccaneers
|+360
|Texans
|+475
|Cardinals
|+1100
Division Winning Odds
- AFC East: Bills (+120) Dolphins (+300) Patriots (+800) Jets (+270)
- AFC North: Ravens (+220) Bengals (+150) Browns (+425) Steelers (+450)
- AFC South: Texans (+800) Colts (+550) Jaguars (-165) Titans (+425)
- AFC West: Broncos (+550) Chiefs (-165) Chargers (+340) Raiders (+1200)
- NFC East: Cowboys (+190) Giants (+850) Eagles (-125) Commanders (+1200)
- NFC North: Bears (+425) Lions (+130) Packers (+475) Vikings (+250)
- NFC South: Falcons (+215) Panthers (+400) Saints (+120) Buccaneers (+800)
- NFC West: Cardinals (+2500) Rams (+1000) 49ers (-160) Seahawks (+195)
