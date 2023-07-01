An over/under of 6.5 wins means the Minnesota Golden Gophers could have a solid showing in 2023.

Minnesota Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -140 +120 58.3%

Golden Gophers' 2022 Performance

Defensively, Minnesota was a top-25 unit last season, ranking ninth-best by allowing only 294.7 yards per game. It ranked 65th on offense (389.8 yards per game).

Minnesota struggled in the passing game last season, ranking 16th-worst in FBS (182.2 passing yards per game). However, it ranked 15th-best on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 185.7 passing yards per game.

Minnesota went 5-2 at home last season and 3-2 away from home.

As underdogs the Gophers had just one win (1-1). When favored they went 8-3.

Minnesota's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Mohamed Ibrahim RB 1,665 YDS / 20 TD / 128.1 YPG / 5.2 YPC Tanner Morgan QB 1,382 YDS (66.9%) / 9 TD / 5 INT

55 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 4.2 RUSH YPG Daniel Jackson WR 37 REC / 557 YDS / 5 TD / 42.8 YPG Treyson Potts RB 474 YDS / 3 TD / 36.5 YPG / 4.7 YPC Mariano Sori-Marin LB 84 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Tyler Nubin DB 53 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD Cody Lindenberg LB 70 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Terell Smith DB 36 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT

Golden Gophers' Strength of Schedule

The Golden Gophers are facing the fifth-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

Minnesota will have the 16th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (62).

Minnesota will take on nine teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule features three teams that put up nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last season.

Minnesota 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Nebraska August 31 - - 2 Eastern Michigan September 9 - - 3 @ North Carolina September 16 - - 4 @ Northwestern September 23 - - 5 Louisiana September 30 - - 6 Michigan October 7 - - 8 @ Iowa October 21 - - 9 Michigan State October 28 - - 10 Illinois November 4 - - 11 @ Purdue November 11 - - 12 @ Ohio State November 18 - - 13 Wisconsin November 25 - -

