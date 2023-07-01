On Saturday, Joey Gallo (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Orioles.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is batting .186 with eight doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Gallo has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (21.3%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Gallo has picked up an RBI in 24.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 30
.198 AVG .174
.318 OBP .290
.451 SLG .489
12 XBH 11
5 HR 9
12 RBI 15
41/15 K/BB 44/14
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (98 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.75 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
