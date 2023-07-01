James Lynch: 2023 Stats & Injury News
James Lynch is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Minnesota Vikings kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
James Lynch Injury Status
Lynch is currently not listed as injured.
James Lynch 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|20 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
James Lynch 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
