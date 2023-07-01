Saturday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (38-42) taking on the Cleveland Guardians (39-42) at 7:15 PM ET (on July 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 victory for the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (9-5) for the Cubs and Tanner Bibee (4-2) for the Guardians.

Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 39 times and won 23, or 59%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won 14 of its 23 games, or 60.9%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored 369 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cubs have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (41.9%) in those contests.

This season, Cleveland has been victorious eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (322 total, four per game).

The Guardians have the sixth-best ERA (3.84) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 25 @ Cardinals L 7-5 Marcus Stroman vs Matthew Liberatore June 27 Phillies L 5-1 Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez June 28 Phillies L 8-5 Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola June 29 Phillies L 3-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker June 30 Guardians W 10-1 Justin Steele vs Cal Quantrill July 1 Guardians - Marcus Stroman vs Tanner Bibee July 2 Guardians - Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Civale July 3 @ Brewers - Drew Smyly vs Julio Teheran July 4 @ Brewers - Kyle Hendricks vs Wade Miley July 5 @ Brewers - Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser July 6 @ Brewers - Marcus Stroman vs Freddy Peralta

Guardians Schedule