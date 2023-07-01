China is +2800 to top Group D of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +8000 to win the tournament).

Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

China: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +8000 17 3 Odds to Win Group D +2800 21 3

China: Last World Cup Performance

Its top scorer at the World Cup in 2019 was Li Ying, with one goal.

Bet on China to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

China: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Denmark July 22 8:00 AM ET - - Haiti July 28 7:00 AM ET - - England August 1 7:00 AM ET - -

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

China Roster

Name Age Number Club Mengwen Li 28 2 - Chen Gao 31 23 - Wang Shuang 28 7 - Li Jiayue 33 4 - Zhu Yu 25 1 - Lina Zhao 31 22 - Xu Huan 24 12 - Jiali Tang 28 18 - Jun Ma 34 5 - Wang Shanshan 33 11 - Wu Cheng Shu 26 15 - Yao Wei 25 8 - Yanwen Wang 24 9 - Linyan Zhang 22 19 - Lina Yang 29 13 - Wang Xiaoxue 28 3 - Lou Jiahui 32 14 - Lingwei Yao 27 16 - Zhang Rui 34 10 - Xin Zhang 31 6 - Li Ying 30 21 - Yuyi Xiao 27 20 - Liu Yanqiu 27 17 -

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.