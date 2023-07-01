Cam Akers and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Akers' stats in the article below.

Cam Akers Injury Status

Akers is currently listed as active.

Cam Akers 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 22 CAR, 29 YDS (1.3 YPC), 1 TD 0 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Cam Akers Fantasy Insights

In Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, Akers put up 8.9 fantasy points, carrying 22 times for 29 yards (1.3 yards per carry).

Other Vikings Players

Cam Akers 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 22 29 1 0 0 0

